BTS’ producer Pdogg, SEVENTEEN’s agency PLEDIS Ent CEO, and more support HYBE’s court case for ADOR’s Min He Jin’s dismissal

BTS producer, PLEDIS Entertainment CEO, and more have now raised their voice against ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin. Read on to know what's happening.

By Moupriya Banerjee
Updated on May 24, 2024  |  07:57 PM IST |  20.5K
BTS Producer Pdogg, PLEDIS Ent CEO Han Sung Soo: Images from BIGHIT MUSIC, PLEDIS Entertainment
BTS Producer Pdogg, PLEDIS Ent CEO Han Sung Soo: Images from BIGHIT MUSIC, PLEDIS Entertainment

The ongoing HYBE-ADOR feud seems be to coming to an end with the court hearings. To support HYBE in its case against ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin, important individuals from the agency’s subsidiaries have now come forward. BTS and TXT’s producers, PLEDIS Entertainment’s CEO, and more have filed a new petition for Min Hee Jin’s dismissal as ADOR’s CEO.

BTS, TXT, SEVENTEEN, and more groups' agencies show support towards HYBE's court case against Min Hee Jin

According to reports that emerged on May 24, a bunch of key individuals from HYBE’s many subsidiaries have raised their voices against Min Hee Jin. Among the ones who submitted a petition supporting her dismissal as CEO are BTS’ producer Pdogg, SEVENTEEN’s agency PLEDIS Entertainment’s founder Han Sung Soo, LE SSERAFIM’s agency SOURCE MUSIC’s chief producer So Sung Jin, TXT producer Slow Rabbit, and more.

In addition to Pdogg, BTS’ performance director Son Sung Deuk, and creative director Kim Sung Hyun also showed their joint support for HYBE’s court case against Min Hee Jin.

Advertisement

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

This report by Newsis comes just a day after NewJeans’ petition against Min Hee Jin’s dismissal as ADOR’s CEO. With both sides trying their utmost to maintain their position, all eyes are on the final decision by the court, which will subsequently decide Min Hee Jin’s fate at ADOR.

Advertisement

Know more about ongoing power battle between HYBE and ADOR's CEO Min Hee Jin

Meanwhile, on May 17, the first court hearing between HYBE and ADOR’s Min Hee Jin was held at the Civil Division 50 of the Seoul Central District Court. In the presence of Chief Judge Sang Hoon Kim, both parties presented their case. 

Min Hee Jin requested an injunction against the banning of HYBE’s exercise of voting rights in the upcoming general shareholder meeting. As the largest shareholder of ADOR (almost 70% percent), HYBE can have a great influence on Min Hee Jin’s future journey as the CEO. Hence, she filed a lawsuit to stop the dismissal.

Advertisement

For the unversed, this ongoing power battle between HYBE and its subsidiary ADOR began with CEO Min Hee Jin’s alleged plan to usurp management rights.

HYBE invoked an audit against her when her alleged scheme to serve ADOR was discovered. What followed was a long going public feud, that brought out many past incidents involving many groups affiliated with HYBE subsidiaries.

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Moupriya Banerjee

An entertainment junkie and a big cinephile. She has a passion for cultivating compelling and impactful stories for her

...

Credits: Newsis
Advertisement

Latest Articles