SEVENTEEN Quiz: How well do you know the MAESTRO singers?

SEVENTEEN is a K-pop group which made their debut on May 26, 2015. Today, that is May 26, 2024, the group celebrated 9 years since its debut. Members S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. They are known for their dynamic performances, synchronized choreography, and self-produced music. The members are divided into vocal, hip-hop, and performance units. The group is known for their hits like Super, God of Music, Very Nice and many more.

SEVENTEEN's recent activities

On April 29, SEVENTEEN released their latest album 17 IS RIGHT HERE which includes 33 tracks in total including four new additions which are MAESTRO, LALALI, Spell, and Cheers to Youth. Prior to the release, they held their concert SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' AGAIN TO SEOUL on April 27 and April 28 in Seoul. With their latest release, SEVENTEEN has once again proved their influence on the K-pop and music industry as their songs entered several charts.

