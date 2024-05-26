‘I’m a fan’: SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi leaves ‘sweet’ comment on Justin Bieber’s Instagram post; see here

SEVENTEEN member Hoshi revealed that he is a big fan of popular pop singer Justin Bieber. When his fans discovered his comment on the American artist’s Instagram post, they couldn’t help but ask him if he is a fan. In response, Hoshi revealed he is in fact a big admirer of Justin Bieber. Can Hoshi be considered a Belieber now?

SEVENTEEN's Hoshi reveals being a massive fan of Justin Bieber

Recently. The Hollywood power couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber announced their pregnancy. To celebrate this special news, the American singer took to his Instagram and shared a few photos with his beautiful wife from their Japan trip.

SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi surprised the fans when his comment was spotted on the Instagram post. The singer wrote ‘sweet’ with a heart emoji.

K-pop fans who also follow Justin Bieber couldn’t believe their eyes and quickly enquired Hoshi about this. When asked on Weverse if he really commented on the Love Yourself singer’s post, the SEVENTEEN member replied, “Hahaha, It is because I am such a fan”.

See Hoshi’s comment on Justin Bieber’s Instagram post and his confession of being his fan:

Who is Hoshi?

Kwon Soon Young, better known by his stage name Hoshi is the main dancer and the lead vocalist of SEVENTEEN. He is also the leader of the group’s performance team which includes three more members, Dino, The8, and Jun. He is also known for choreographing most of the group’s songs

In addition, he is also at one-third of SEVENTEEN’s sub-unit BSS (BooSeokSoon) alongside DK and Seungkwan.

In 2015, Hoshi began his journey in K-pop with the uber-popular boy band formed by HYBE’s subsidiary PLEDIS Entertainment. Though he has yet to drop an album, on April 2, 2021, Hoshi marked his official solo release with the mixtape Spider.

Most recently, he was seen in SEVENTEEN’s latest comeback 17 IS RIGHT HERE. This compilation album was released on April 29 and features some new tracks alongside the group’s few previous Japanese releases and Korean singles.

The songs that became instant hits from this album are the title track MAESTRO and LALALI.