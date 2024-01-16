Gyeongseong Creature fame Park Seo Joon sues malicious commentors for online harassment and defamation

Park Seo Joon, recently seen in the Netflix drama Gyeongseong Creature alongside Han So Hee, has decisively confronted malicious commenters disseminating false rumors and harmful remarks about him. In a statement released by his agency, Awesome ENT, on January 16 KST, it was disclosed that legal actions had already been initiated against multiple individuals back in 2020 for defamation against Park Seo Joon.

Park Seo Joon takes legal action against malicious commenters

In a resolute response to persistent online harassment, actor Park Seo Joon has taken legal action against malicious commenters spreading false rumors and harmful comments about him. Park Seo Joon's agency, Awesome ENT, issued an official statement on January 16 KST, revealing that they had filed a complaint in 2020 against numerous individuals for defamation. Subsequently, evidence has been obtained to identify the defendants, with some already transferred to the prosecution, and others under ongoing police investigation, expected to face prosecution soon.

Emphasizing their commitment to seeing the case through, Park Seo Joon's team aims to prevent the recurrence of actions tarnishing the actor's character. They expressed zero tolerance for such behavior and underscored their determination to hold the defendants legally accountable. The statement urged individuals to cease malicious slander, while the agency continues efforts to gather evidence against those persistently posting harmful comments.

The full statement from Awesome ENT outlined their proactive legal measures, including filing criminal charges and securing additional data to identify ongoing offenders. The agency is dedicated to protecting the actor's personality and rights, vowing to pursue the case to its conclusion and uphold a "zero tolerance" stance against defamation.

Park Seo Joon’s latest activities

Park Seo Joon, born on December 16, 1988, is a renowned South Korean actor celebrated for his versatility and compelling performances. His notable roles in hit television series like Kill Me, Heal Me, She Was Pretty, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, Fight for My Way, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, and Itaewon Class have earned him widespread acclaim. Park has also made a significant impact in the film industry, showcasing his talent in movies such as The Chronicles of Evil, Midnight Runners, The Divine Fury, Concrete Utopia, and The Marvels.

In his latest venture, Park Seo Joon captivated audiences in the Netflix drama Gyeongseong Creature, where he stars alongside Han So Hee. With his charismatic presence and exceptional acting skills, Park Seo Joon continues to be a prominent figure in the South Korean entertainment industry, leaving an indelible mark on both the small and big screens.

