Park Min Young, Na In Woo's Marry My Husband tops most buzzworthy drama and actor rankings for 4th week

Marry My Husband tvN's fantasy romance drama has continued to dominate this week's rankings for the most buzzworthy dramas and actors as well. The rankings are based on Good Data Corporation's weekly list of TV dramas, which tracks the series creating the most buzz. The company compiles data from various sources like news articles, blogs, online communities, videos, and social media to determine the rankings for each week.

For the fourth consecutive week, the popular drama Marry My Husband maintained its position as the No. 1 most buzzworthy drama on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list. Moreover, it secured four out of the top six spots on this week’s list of most buzzworthy drama cast members. Particularly noteworthy is the complete dominance of the top three spots by the cast: Park Min Young maintained her position at No. 1, while her co-stars Lee Yi Kyung and Song Ha Yoon climbed to No. 2 and No. 3 respectively. Additionally, male lead Na In Woo secured the No. 6 spot on this week’s list.

At the same time, KBS 2TV’s beloved historical series Korea-Khitan War ascended to the No. 2 spot on the drama list this week. Additionally, tvN’s Captivating the King made a notable climb to No. 3. Among the actors, Jo Jung Suk claimed the No. 4 spot, while Shin Se Kyung secured No. 7.

MBC’s Knight Flower made a significant move to No. 4 on the drama list, accompanied by leading lady Honey Lee, who climbed to No. 5 on the actor list. Meanwhile, SBS’ fresh series Flex x Cop made its debut at No. 5 on the drama list, with star Ahn Bo Hyun entering the actor rankings at No. 8.

JTBC’s latest romance, Doctor Slump, made its entrance at No. 6 on the drama list, with leads Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik landing at No. 9 and No. 10 respectively on the actor list. Meanwhile, KBS 2TV’s Love Song for Illusion maintained its position at No. 7 on the drama list, while TV Chosun’s My Happy Ending climbed to No. 8 for the week.

tvN’s Marry My Husband KBS2’s Korea-Khitan War tvN’s Captivating the King MBC’s Knight Flower SBS’ Flex x Cop JTBC’s Doctor Slump KBS2’s Love Song for Illusion TV Chosun’s My Happy Ending KBS2’s Live Your Own Life MBC’s Third Marriage

Park Min Young of Marry My Husband Lee Yi Kyung of Marry My Husband Song Ha Yoon of Marry My Husband Jo Jung Suk of Captivating the King Honey Lee of Knight Flower Na In Woo of Marry My Husband Shin Se Kyung of Captivating the King Ahn Bo Hyun of Flex x Cop Park Shin Hye of Doctor Slump Park Hyung Sik of Doctor Slump

