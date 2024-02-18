SNSD's Taeyeon, BLACKPINK's Jennie and TWICE's Jihyo top girl group member brand reputation rankings for February; Check out full list

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, BLACKPINK's Jennie and TWICE's Jihyo took the top spots on the girl group member brand reputation rankings for February's list. Taeyeon made her last comeback in November 2023 and set several records. Jennie made her variety show debut with Apartment 404 which will be streaming on OTT platform. Here is a look at the full list.

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, BLACKPINK's Jennie, TWICE's Jihyo and more listed on girl group member brand reputation rankings for February

For the month starting from January 18 to February 18, Girls' Generation's Taeyeon became the top girl group member in terms of brand reputation. Her brand reputation index was 2,471,734. Her positivity-negativity analysis gained a score of 92.49 percent positive reactions. High-ranking phrases related to her name were To. X, Dream, digital chart queen, long-running, lovely and cheer on. BLACKPINK's Jennie was placed second with a brand reputation index of 2,374,322. Jennie is currently starring in the variety show Apartment 404 which will be streaming on Prime Videos from February 23. The idol also established her own agency OA to manage her solo work. TWICE's Jihyo followed Jennie. The group is all set to make a comeback in February. Jihyo had made her solo debut in August 2023.

The Korean Business Research Institute revealed the brand rankings giving a brief idea about how these girl group members performed in the last month. These brand reputation rankings are measured using consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes.

Top girl group member brand reputation rankings for February

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon BLACKPINK’s Jennie TWICE’s Jihyo NewJeans’ Hanni BLACKPINK’s Jisoo IVE’s Jang Won Young aespa’s Karina NewJeans’ Haerin aespa’s Winter Red Velvet’s Wendy OH MY GIRL’s Mimi Red Velvet’s Seulgi (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha TWICE’s Nayeon NewJeans’ Danielle NewJeans’ Hyein IVE’s Gaeul BLACKPINK’s Lisa Red Velvet’s Joy LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin BLACKPINK’s Rosé TWICE’s Sana OH MY GIRL’s YooA TWICE’s Mina LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon NewJeans’ Minji Girls’ Generation’s YoonA Girls’ Generation’s Seohyun Red Velvet’s Yeri

