Song Kang tears up while getting haircut before military enlistment, gets compared to cartoon Shinchan by staff; watch

Song Kang, the prodigal son of K-dramas has made a huge name for himself with his versatile roles. The actor enlisted in the military earlier this year in April.

On June 12, to wish his fans a Happy Songpyeon Day, his agency revealed a special gift prepared by the actor before he enlisted. The video also divulges a special snippet of Song Kang’s reaction to getting his hair cut for military enlistment.

On June 12, 2024, Song Kang’s fan celebrated their birthday also known as Songpyeon Day as on this day, the fandom was named. To celebrate the day, Song Kang’s agency unveiled a special gift video the Sweet Home actor prepared before he left for military enlistment.

In the video, a special video was also revealed featuring the My Demon actor’s reaction to getting buzz-cut hair before military enlistment. A moment came when he saw his small hair down on his forehead, he repeatedly noted that they would all disappear. During this, he teared up a little and his staff asked him not to cry.

Song Kang even asked the staff to take a picture of him in the process as a memory. As it happened, the staff called Song Kang ‘shiny crayon Shinchan’ as he looked like a famous anime character with short hair.

Soon, Song Kang was back in his shocking reaction mode when he said ‘wow’ after looking at his short buzz-cut hair while feeling them. The staff also noted that he looked cute in his buzz-cut look.

Towards the end of the video, Song Kang leaves a message for his fans saying ‘I’ll do my best’ and he is now more at ease after having his hair cut. He added, a cute bye at the end for Songpyeons (Song Kang’s official fandom).

Watch the full video of Song Kang’s reaction to his buzz cut before military enlistment here:

Know Song Kang

Song Kang is a popular South Korean actor who is known for his memorable roles in K-dramas My Demon, Forecasting Love and Weather, Navillera, Nevertheless, Love Alarm, and Sweet Home. Song Kang enlisted in the military on April 2, 2024, as an active duty soldier.

