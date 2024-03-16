Han So Hee, Ryu Jun Yeol, and Hyeri's relationship timeline explained: A complete breakdown

On March 15, 2024, actors Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol found themselves amidst relationship rumors sparked by an anonymous netizen's post. Subsequently, further reports emerged, allegedly involving Ryu Jun Yeol's ex-girlfriend, Girl's Day's Hyeri leading to multiple events and timelines. Let’s take a look at them.

Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri confirm breakup

Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol were revealed to be in a relationship back in 2017, following their appearances together in Reply 1988. Media outlet Dispatch exposed their relationship, sharing multiple photos of the couple meeting on various occasions. The pair remained together until November 2023, however, on November 13, News1 reported that Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri had recently parted ways. In response, both Ryu Jun Yeol's agency, C-JeS Studios, and Hyeri's agency, Creative Group ING, confirmed the breakup, stating, "It is true that they have broken up."

Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol met at an exhibition

In November of 2023, Han So Hee was spotted attending Ryu Jun Yeol's photo exhibition titled A Wind Runs Through It and Other Stories. Rumors began circulating suggesting that the two had started dating shortly after Ryu Jun Yeol's breakup from actress and singer Hyeri, following their seven-year-long relationship.

In her blog post where she confirmed her relationship, Han So Hee affirmed that this was indeed when they first met. She explained that she attended the exhibition through a friend who's a photographer, intending to view the artwork. However, upon hearing news of a potential project involving her and Ryu Jun Yeol, she ended up greeting him at the event.

Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol spotted in Hawaii

On March 15, 2024, rumors regarding the romantic involvement of the two actors began circulating online following a post by an individual who claimed to have spotted Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol vacationing together at a hotel swimming pool in Hawaii. According to posts from Japanese tourists, the pair was reportedly seen "frolicking" at the pool. Later that morning, Ryu Jun Yeol's agency, C-JeS Studios, responded to the report by confirming that Ryu Jun Yeol was indeed in Hawaii for photography work. They urged the public to respect the actor's personal vacation.

Later, Han So Hee's agency denied the rumors of her romantic involvement with Ryu Jun Yeol, stating that the two are not dating. The actress's agency clarified that Han So Hee had gone on a vacation to Hawaii with close friends. When asked for further details by news outlet Edaily, Han So Hee's agency responded simply, stating that because it's her personal life, they ask for fans' understanding.

Hyeri’s cryptic message; unfollows Ryu Jun Yeol

Amidst the swirling rumors, Hyeri uploaded an Instagram story with the caption "how funny" or "interesting," accompanied by a photo of palm trees, symbolizing Hawaii. Additionally, the star unfollowed her ex-boyfriend on Instagram. Updates revealed that the Reply 1988 actress had continued to follow Ryu Jun Yeol's Instagram handle even after their breakup last year. However, as rumors of his alleged dating surfaced, netizens observed Hyeri unfollowing his account, followed shortly by her Instagram story update.

Han So Hee’s dig at Hyeri

Han So Hee seemingly addressed these allegations in a story posted to her Instagram account, where she stated that she did not "meddle in other people's relationships." Many interpreted her final statement, "I find it funny, too," as a subtle jab at Hyeri. Furthermore, she touched on the concept of reality show Transit Love, referring to a situation where one person develops feelings for someone while already in a relationship. When fans saw Han So Hee's story, they quickly connected the dots, interpreting it as a response to Hyeri's story due to the similar captions.

Han So Hee confirms relationship with Ryu Jun Yeol

On March 16, Han So Hee made a public announcement on her personal blog, revealing in a lengthy statement that she was indeed in a relationship with Ryu Jun Yeol. However, she emphasized that her relationship with the actor did not overlap with his previous relationship with Hyeri.

Although she did not explicitly name Hyeri, Han So Hee expressed her intention to apologize to her for her now-deleted Instagram story. She explained that she had made the post impulsively and rudely, admitting that she had temporarily lost her composure. Han So Hee vowed to learn how to control her impulses and behave more maturely in the future, promising to present herself as a better version to her fans.

Ryu Jun Yeol confirms dating Han So Hee

Following Han So Hee's post, Ryu Jun Yeol's agency C-JeS Studios responded with a statement confirming their relationship. They stated that Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee have acknowledged their mutual affection for each other and have been dating since the beginning of the year. Ryu Jun Yeol became acquainted with Han So Hee after his breakup, and they recently confirmed their feelings for each other.

Regarding the reported sighting at the vacation resort and the unauthorized photos, the agency previously refrained from offering an official confirmation. They urged the public to respect Ryu Jun Yeol's privacy and later emphasized that the lack of confirmation led to unnecessary misunderstandings and baseless speculation hence leading to the statement.

Furthermore, the agency declared their commitment to protecting their actor's basic rights by refraining from issuing statements in future to requests regarding details of his personal life. They also stated their intention to take legal action against any slander.

Han So Hee replies to comments

After her statement, the star has been responding to comments on her blog, which naturally includes malicious ones. In one of her replies, she apologized for posting the story, acknowledging that she made a grave mistake this time. She expressed remorse for magnifying a small matter, starting from her Instagram story.

She also commented on posts, expressing her belief that her attitude was careless this time. She admitted to acting rashly, especially considering that all her actions were interpreted negatively, alongside keywords such as “hwanseung.” "Hwanseung" is a Korean slang term used to describe either a rebound or a case of cheating, where one party swiftly moves from one relationship into another, often ending the previous one for the new partner.

Ryu Jun Yeol faces malicious comments

As a result, fans suspected that Han So Hee might have been either a rebound or a third party in the relationship. Despite Han So Hee denying these allegations, many are still in disbelief. Consequently, they have directed their hate and anger towards Ryu Jun Yeol.

Ryu Jun Yeol has remained notably silent throughout the ordeal. While Han So Hee has been attempting to address the situation personally through her personal blog statement and numerous replies to various comments, Ryu Jun Yeol has only released a statement through his agency. As a result, fans have inundated his Instagram with negative comments.

