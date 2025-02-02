Aakasam Lo Oka Tara: Dulquer Salmaan and Pavan Sadineni kickstart their new film with pooja ceremony; see PICS

Dulquer Salmaan has several films in the pipeline, including one with director Pavan Sadineni. Last year, on the occasion of the actor's birthday, the makers of Aakasam Lo Oka Tara unveiled the first-look poster along with the title. Now, they have officially commenced the project with a pooja ceremony in Hyderabad.

Several photos from the ceremony are going viral on social media. In one of the pictures, Dulquer Salmaan is seen officially launching the movie and participating in the pooja rituals. For the event, he wore a white ethnic ensemble and posed with his team for the cameras.

The makers shared a photo on X and wrote, "Finally a Little Sandhadi…The Legendary Trio comes together to take our Star forward…#AakasamloOkaTara Journey Begins…" In the picture, Dulquer is seen posing with producers Aswini Dutt and Allu Aravind.

According to 123Telugu, Satvika Veeravalli is set to make her acting debut with Aakasam Lo Oka Tara, where she plays the lead role. Details about the rest of the cast and crew will be announced later. The film was officially revealed on July 28 last year, marking Dulquer Salmaan’s 41st birthday.

The first-look poster presents a village backdrop under cloudy skies where Dulquer Salmaan appears in a traditional kurta and a red scarf. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "Sky is not the limit. Wishing a blockbuster birthday to our STAR @Dulquer who will enchant us all with a story that makes your heart SOAR. More updates will fly soon. #AakasamLoOkaTara #AOTMovie."

Aakasam Lo Oka Tara is being directed by Pavan Sadineni, known for Savitri and the web series Dayaa. Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam are producing the film under Swapna Cinema. Sujith Sarang is handling the cinematography. The movie is being produced by Swapna Cinema, Lightbox Media, and Geetha Arts. Aakasam Lo Oka Tara is planned for a multilingual release in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.