Abraham Ozler OTT Release Date: When and where to watch this Mammootty-Jayaram starrer

Jayaram starrer Abraham Ozler is one of the highly anticipated Malayalam films that was released on January 11, 2024. The film is helmed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, who is known for his 2020 cult classic thriller Anjaam Pathiraa.

Despite having a star-studded cast, the mystery thriller film received a mixed response from the audience as well as critics. However, many hailed it as an entertaining thriller with a satisfactory storyline. After its theatrical release fans were waiting for its OTT release.

Now, in a recent update, Abraham Ozler's OTT release date and platform have been unveiled.

Jayaram starrer Abraham Ozler’s OTT release

The crime thriller will start streaming on March 20 on the Disney+Hotstar platform. On March 1, the streaming platform took to their social media platform X and shared the schedule of March premieres in which Abraham Ozler is mentioned under March 20 which confirms that the film is all set for its OTT premiere on Disney+Hotstar.

More about Abraham Ozler

The plot spins around ACP Abraham Ozler, played by Jayaram, a cautious prepared cop digging into a serial killing case that later unfolds the relationship of two identities in his own life.

The film had a star cast which includes Anaswara Rajan, Arjun Ashokan, Senthil Krishna, Saiju Kurup, and Dileesh Pothan in pivotal roles. Abraham Ozler also featured Mammootty in a special cameo appearance which maintained the grip of the storyline while adding some thrills. The film has been bankrolled by Irshad M Hassan and Midhun Manuel Thomas under the banners of Nerambokku and Manual Movie Makers. Midhun Mukundan composed the music for the film while camera work was held by Theni Eswar.

Advertisement

Watch Abraham Ozler Trailer

Mammootty’s upcoming films

Mammootty was recently featured in Rahul Sadasivan’s horror-mystery film Bramayugam which was released theatrically on February 15, 2024.

Advertisement

The film has received an immensely positive response from audience and critics. The film also stars Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Amanda Liz, and several others in important roles. After, Bramayugam Mammookka will next be seen in the action entertainer Turbo, helmed by Vysakh. The actor is also set to be a part of debutant director Deeno Dennis’ upcoming film titled Bazooka. Additionally, Mammootty also plays the lead in Ranjith’s portion of the upcoming anthology film titled Kadugannawa Oru Yatra.