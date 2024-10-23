Actor Bala ties the knot for the third time with relative named Kokila amid ongoing controversy with ex-wife Amrutha Suresh

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of abuse and harassment.

Actor Bala left everyone surprised as he arrived at the Kaloor Pavakulam Temple in Kerala with his intended wife. The Tamil star tied the knot for the third time with his Chennai-based relative Kokila in an intimate ceremony, surrounded by only a few relatives and close associates.

During a press interaction right after his marriage, Bala revealed that his now wife, Kokila, is the daughter of his maternal uncle. He revealed that by marrying her, he fulfilled one of her long dreams. Bala credited that his wife had been the only person who stood strong behind him, supported him and also helped him bounce back to good health.

Moreover, he addressed the aspect of getting married again at a time when he has been roped into controversy. The actor mentioned that both he and his wife welcome blessings from those who wish to give them.

He said, “Kokila is my relative, and I wish my mother could have been here to celebrate with us. She’s 74 and in poor health but she really wanted to attend. This marriage fulfills a dream that Kokila has held onto since her youth. We welcome any blessings from those who give them. Although Kokila doesn’t speak Malayalam, she has been a great support to me as my health has improved over the past year.”

In the pictures from his wedding that have gone viral in no time all over the internet, Bala can be seen wearing a white kurta and a golden veshti. On the other hand, his wife Kokila is seen donning a mustard and maroon-toned silk saree, along with some selected pieces of gold jewelry.

For the unversed, Bala has had two marriages previously. His first marriage was with the singer Amrutha Suresh in 2010. The couple is blessed with a daughter, Avantika. They got divorced in 2019 and he got married for the second time in 2021 to Elizabeth Udayan, a doctor by profession. Unfortunately, the duo started living separately by 2023.

In October 2024, Bala’s ex-wife Amrutha Suresh filed a complaint against him on the grounds of harassment to her, for which he got arrested. Amrutha also accused that his actions had caused trauma to their daughter Avantika.

In a very recent interview with Mathrubhumi, Bala had opened up about his personal life and commented that he does wish to get married again and be settled in life. He even expressed that people must respect his choice in this regard.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. There are several helplines available for the same; remember, you are not alone in the fight.

