Actor Bala's ex-wife Amritha Suressh breaks silence on his arrest; says after divorce, even going to school for their daughter became troublesome

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding abuse, which might be triggering for some readers.

Bala was arrested by police following a complaint filed by his ex-wife, Amritha Suressh. The actor was reportedly detained by the police from his house in Edappally during the wee hours of the day on October 14. He has been charged under the Juvenile Justice Act. Soon after Bala's arrest, Amritha came forward to share the challenges she and her daughter faced after their separation from the accused.

According to a report by Mathrubhumi, Amritha narrated her ordeal and shared that they felt "haunted" for many years. She continued, "I faced unspeakable physical and mental torture continuously. I left that house when it began to affect her (my daughter).” She went on to reveal, “Even after the divorce, when we hoped to live in peace, he continued to follow us. We faced severe harassment on social media, and even going to school became troublesome."

Amritha revealed that they faced "constant threats" by Bala, and at one point it just became unbearable as it started affecting her daughter Avantika. She further alleged that the actor never showed interest in meeting their daughter after the divorce.

Amritha mentioned that their divorce agreement clearly stated that Bala would have to contribute to their daughter's wedding. She added that a Rs 15 lakh insurance policy was taken for her, but the actor didn’t pay any of its premium. Suressh stated that the accused didn’t even ask to see his daughter even once.

As per the report, Bala's ex-wife alleged that their divorce case was settled for a minimum amount, and yet they have been accused of "stealing crores." Amritha also shared how her call records were leaked to some channels and false accusations were made against them during interviews. "The allegations of embezzling crores are false," she concluded.

Nonetheless, Bala is currently being questioned at the Kadavanthra Police Station and will reportedly appear in court later in the evening.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. There are several helplines available for the same; remember, you are not alone in the fight.

