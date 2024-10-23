Does Yash’s wife Radhika Pandit questions about actor’s salary and film choices? Toxic star makes candid confessions

Superstar Yash always kept a low profile when it came to his personal life. Despite the massy and rugged roles he essays on the silver screen, deep down he is a complete family man devoted to the love of his life, Radhika Pandit, and their kids. During a recent interview, the actor opened up about how he feels to be married to someone who has been his friend.

Speaking with the Hollywood Reporter, Yash expressed feeling lucky to have a life partner like Radhika Pandit, who has always been his strength. The actor added how he has his ladylove’s support and finds it easy to be around her since Radhika knows everything about him.

The actor mentioned, “I am very lucky to have my partner. Radhika is my strength. She has always supported me, and she knows me so well. Because literally we have grown together.”

The KGF star went on to add, “That’s an advantage. I see her as a friend; wife is later, kids-wife all that is there.”

Moving on with his revelations, Yash added that Radhika has never asked him about the choices that he has made in his professional life. He took pride in sharing that all his wife ever asks him if he is happy with the choices that he made with each of his films.

Nonetheless, towards the end of the interview, Yash hilariously took a jibe at his wife Radhika and confessed that the only thing his better half has always asked from him is his attention and time.

He said, “The only thing she asks is attention and time. Which is very difficult for me.”

For the unversed, Yash and Radhika crossed paths on the sets of their film Nanda Gokula back in 2007. They gelled well as great friends initially, and their romance bloomed on the subsequent films that they worked on together.

Their relationship reached its peak during the shooting of Mr and Mrs Ramachari.

The couple tied the knot finally in 2016. Fast forward to now, and the couple is living their best lives together along with their children, Arya and Atharv.

On the work front, Yash will be next seen in his highly anticipated film Toxic.

