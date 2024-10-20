Actor Bala opens up on remarriage plans amid ex-wife Amritha Suressh's abuse allegations, requests privacy

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of abuse.

Bala has once again become the talk of the town after revealing his remarriage plans amidst abuse allegations by ex-wife Amritha Suressh. As reported by Mathrubhumi, the actor expressed his intention to remarry but firmly stated that he will never disclose any details about his future wife. Bala also requested that his privacy be respected, particularly if he decides to start a family in the future.

The actor has been dealing with troubling situations, including receiving threatening phone calls from multiple sources. In response, he has filed a formal police complaint. Bala also shared a recent disturbing incident where a woman and a child showed up at his door, ringing the bell. He believes it was a setup, describing the break-in attempt as a trap intended to frame him.

He shared the video on his Facebook handle and wrote, "This is a trap. First time in my life I'm facing all these things. Still, I'm keeping my word."

Recently, Bala was arrested at his home after his ex-wife, Amritha, filed a complaint accusing him of defaming and mistreating her and their daughter, Avantika.



In the complaint, Amritha alleged that Bala had been stalking her and harassing their daughter following their separation, prompting the police to take him in for questioning.



She also claimed that both she and Avantika had been subjected to "constant threats" from Bala during this period. She mentioned that the situation became overwhelming, especially as it began to impact their daughter. Additionally, she claimed that Bala showed little interest in maintaining a relationship with their child.

Although Bala was granted bail, the court instructed him to refrain from making any comments on social media regarding Amritha or their daughter.

