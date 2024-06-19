Actor Vishwak Sen’s war of words with Youtuber over Kalki 2898 AD comments turns ugly

Over the years, actor Vishwak Sen has established himself as a formidable force in the Telugu Film Industry, making a mark of his own. But the actor has never shied away from confrontations, whether they have been in his favor or not.

Vishwak Sen’s war of words with Youtuber over Kalki 2898 AD

Recently, Vishwak took to Instagram to share a clip from Youtuber Barbell Biriyani’s video about Kalki 2898 AD. In the clip, the Youtuber is seen sharing his opinions and expectations of the Prabhas’ starrer after viewing the film’s trailer, calling it far from Hollywood level.

In response to this video, actor Vishwak Sen wrote in his story, “Even before the film’s release, there are YouTubers who are roaming the streets with an empty bowl, waiting for your money. An industry that supports 1000s of families has become a joke to all of you.”

He then continued, “Let us see if this guy can make a 10-minute short film. Your opinion will have some respect once you have done that” referring to the Youtuber in the clip. “Or let us just ignore him as someone who has lost his way” he added.

The Gangs of Godavari actor then stated how such people were more dangerous for the film industry than piracy. Concluding his rant, he wished that people understood the sweat, blood, and countless livelihoods that depend on the daily workings of the film set.

Advertisement

However, things did not end there and the back and forth continued between the two.

The Youtuber’s response to Vishwak Sen’s story

In response to Vishwak’s angry rant, the Youtuber posted on his story, “Guys, I saw this, and clearly Vishwak did not watch the entire video.”

He then went on to post a few more stories, asking him to come on his channel for a live discussion.

In reply, Vishwak then posted another story where he asked rhetorically, “I should come on a live chat with you? There should be a limit for hoping.”

After this, the Youtuber questioned the actor’s statement about having a limit to hope.

ALSO READ: PIC: Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD's makers unveil actress Shobana’s character Mariam from the film