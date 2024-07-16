Kamal Haasan expresses joy over massive success of Kalki 2898 AD; says, 'It's a moment to...'

Kamal Haasan is currently on top of his game with his two latest releases, Kalki 2898 AD and Indian 2. The actor spoke about the monumental success of the Prabhas starrer after it surpassed Rs 1000 crore at the box office, worldwide. He said that it is indeed a happy moment for him and in his long career, he has not seen many films getting the kind of attention that Kalki is getting.

Kamal Haasan reacts to Kalki 2898 AD success in a special video message

Kamal Haasan celebrated the immense success of Kalki 2898 AD with a special video message for all his fans. He said it was an occasion to celebrate as the Nag Ashwin dream project crossed Rs 1,000 crore worldwide and is still doing well at the box office. Haasan also hinted that he would have more screen time in the sequel.

Talking on the same, the Vikram actor said, "I have acted in over 250 films, but not many films achieve this milestone. It's a moment to be celebrated."

Further, Haasan spoke about the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD and how moviegoers can expect to see more of Yaskin (his character) in the film. "You'll see more of me in the second part," he added.

Check the video here:

Moreover, the Vishwaroopam actor praised the great vision of Ashwin Nagi and compared his enthusiasm to veteran director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao's.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is a multi-starrer film featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in crucial roles. Besides them, the sci-fi also has actors like Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee, Brahmanandam, Rajendra Prasad, Shobhana, Pasupathy, and Anna Ben.

Moreover, Kalki 2898 AD features Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan, SS Rajamouli, and Ram Gopal Varma, in cameo roles, offering surprises in due course of the film. The Nag Ashwin’s directorial film also marks the first installment in a cinematic universe with a sequel set to happen.

Set in 2898 AD, the film tells the story of the last remaining city on Earth. Kalki 2898 AD, released on June 27 has been running successfully in theaters and setting new records at the box office. Kalki 2898 AD is bankrolled on a massive budget of Rs 600 crore by Vyjayanthi Movies.

