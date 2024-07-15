The Nag Ashwin directed Kalki 2898 AD is refusing to slow down at the box office as the film has clocked Rs 19.50 crore in its third weekend, taking the 18-day total collection to Rs 242 crore. The Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan film collected Rs 3.50 crore on 3rd Friday, followed by a jump to Rs 7.25 crore on Saturday and finally another spike to Rs 8.75 crore on Sunday, packing a solid punch.

Kalki 2898 AD ready to emerge 3rd biggest dubbed film of all time

The film is now looking to enter the Rs 250 crore club in the next 3 days and then begin its journey to top the lifetime collections of RRR to emerge the third highest grossing dubbed film of all time in the Hindi markets. For those unaware, the top two spots for dubbed content is held by Bahubali 2 and KGF 2, with RRR at the third spot at this point of time. Kalki 2898 AD has been received well by the audiences, especially in the metros and has set the base right for the second installment.

The Nag Ashwin director also got a kick-start in mass belts owing to the presence of Prabhas and the start actually put the film in the running to find the third spot in the list of biggest dubbed releases of all time. Kalki 2898 AD is a super hit in the Hindi markets, giving a solid return of investment to the stakeholders.

Globally too, the film has emerged a super hit venture and will be crossing the Rs 925 crore mark by the end of its run (exclusive of 3D charges) and emerge one of the highest grossing Indian films of all time.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection:

Week One: Rs 156 crore (8 Days)

Week 2: Rs 66.50 crore

3rd Friday: Rs 3.50 crore

3rd Saturday: Rs 7.25 crore

3rd Sunday: Rs 8.75 crore (Estimates)

Total: Rs 242 crore

Kill manages to show a good jump in 2nd Weekend

The Karan Johar and Guneet Monga produced Kill too is recording a steady run with collections of Rs 3.90 crore, taking the 10-day total collections to Rs 14.45 crore. The business of Kill was hit by drop of showcasing on Friday due to two new releases – Sarfira and Hindustani – but the film is slowly regaining the lost shows and should be aiming to record a 2nd Monday higher than 2nd Friday.

Kill Box Office Collection

Week One: Rs 10.55 crore

2nd Friday: Rs 80 lakh

2nd Saturday: Rs 1.35 crore

2nd Sunday: Rs 1.75 crore (Estimates)

Total: Rs 14.45 crore

