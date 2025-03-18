Kalki 2: Nag Ashwin makes BIG revelation about Prabhas' role in Amitabh Bachchan co-starrer

Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone was a massive hit in 2024 with a much-anticipated sequel in the making. Now, the movie’s director Nag Ashwin has disclosed information about the sequel and what it will focus on.

Talking about Kalki 2898 AD Part 2, Nag Ashwin was asked about how Prabhas, in the first installment, had limited screen time and whether it would be the same in the sequel.

In response, the director clarified that the limited duration of Prabhas in Part 1 was to establish the root story of the Mahabharata. Along with the setup, they also had to solidify the Sumati and Ashwatthama characters.

Ashwin further went on to confirm that the sequel would be more involved in the story of Bhairava and Karna. The director revealed these details while attending a press meet ahead of Yevade Subramanyam's re-release.

For those unaware, Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi dystopian epic starring Prabhas in the lead role. The film, rooted in Hindu mythology, depicts the prophesied 10th avatar of Lord Vishnu, Kalki.

With Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan playing co-leads, the movie portrayed the tale of Kalki’s birth and the intricacies surrounding the same. Kamal Haasan played the main antagonist in the film, the movie featured an ensemble cast of actors like Disha Patani, Rajendra Prasad, Shobana, Pasupathy, Anna Ben, and many more in key roles.

The movie also featured actors like Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Deverakonda, and more in cameo appearances.

Coming to the work front, Prabhas will next be seen playing the lead role in The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi. The horror comedy flick has Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal as the female leads.

Other than this, the actor is currently involved in Hanu Raghavapudi’s Fauji and also has Spirit with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.