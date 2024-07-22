Kalki 2898 AD picked up Rs. 19 crore approx in its fourth weekend at the Indian box office and with that it also crossed the Rs. 700 crore mark, becoming only the fifth film ever to do so. The total box office collections after the fourth weekend stands at Rs. 705 crore. The four films before it are Baahubali 2, RRR, KGF 2 and Jawan.

The fourth-weekend numbers are fantastic for a film from the Telugu film industry. Typically, the films from the industry are frontloaded and by the time they reach the fourth weekend, there is some competition slowing things down. Kalki benefitted from an open week, contributing to its strong hold. The fourth-weekend collections are similar to that of RRR as compared to the third weekend where Kalki was 35 per cent lower than RRR. RRR faced the double whammy of KGF 2 and Beast in its fourth week.

The box office collections of Kalki 2898 AD at the Indian box office are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 468.50 Cr. Week Two Rs. 153.00 Cr. Week Three Rs. 65.00 Cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 3.50 Cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 6.75 Cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 8.75 Cr. Total Rs. 705.50 Cr.

The holds in the fourth weekend were strongest in South India. Tamil Nadu saw a better fourth weekend than the third as it regained lost showcasing from Indian 2. The rest of South India dropped around 50 per cent from the last week. There was a minor competition in North India for the film in the form of Bad Newz, but it held well with a drop of around 60 per cent.

The territorial breakdown for box office collections of Kalki 2898 AD at the Indian box office is as follows:

Area Share (In Rs.) Gross (In Rs.) AP/TS 153.00 Cr. 271.50 Cr. Nizam 74.00 Cr. 136.00 Cr. Ceeded 20.00 Cr. 30.00 Cr. Andhra 59.00 Cr. 105.50 Cr. Karnataka 31.00 Cr. 66.50 Cr. Tamil Nadu 16.50 Cr. 40.00 Cr. Kerala 12.00 Cr. 30.75 Cr. North India 121.00 Cr. 296.75 Cr. INDIA 333.50 Cr. 705.50 Cr.

