On its Third Friday, Kalki 2898 AD grossed an est. USD 160K in the United States. With that, the Prabhas starrer has passed RRR to become the second highest-grossing Indian film in the country. As of 12th July, Kalki has grossed USD 13.92 million in the states after sixteen days in release. RRR which grossed USD 12.90 million in its original release, ended its run with USD 13.91 million after several rounds of re-releases.

Baahubali: The Conclusion is still the No.1 grosser from India in the United States and will remain so as Kalki 2898 AD is unlikely to catch it.

The highest-grossing Indian films at the United States box office are as follows:

Rank Title Year Gross

(in USD) 1 Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 20.00M 2 Kalki 2898 AD 2024 13.93M 3 RRR 2022 13.91M 4 Pathaan 2023 11.45M 5 Dangal 2016 10.19M 6 Jawan 2023 9.99M 7 Padmaavat 2018 9.39M 8 P.K. 2014 8.58M 9 Baahubali: The Beginning 2015 8.10M 10 Animal 2023 7.91M

In recent years, the Telugu diaspora in the United States has significantly increased, with some sources reporting the population doubling to over a million in just a few years. This growth has been reflected in the business of Telugu films, which has more than doubled since the mid-2010s. In addition to the increasing audience numbers, Telugu films benefit from higher-than-average ticket prices, with the average ticket price being 2-2.5 times that of Hindi films. Consequently, the top three grossers in the United States are Telugu films.

In time, more Telugu films will feature in the top ten grossers list. This year will see the release of Pushpa 2, which may challenge Baahubali 2. There is OG starring Pawan Kalyan which is highly anticipated and then there will be SS Rajamouli's next which has the potential to take the box office for an Indian film to completely another level.



Advertisement

ALSO READ: Top Highest grossing Punjabi films Overseas: Diljit Dosanjh starrer Jatt and Juliet 3 tops