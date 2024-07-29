Amitabh Bachchan's life-size statue outside Indian-American businessman's house in New Jersey becomes most-popular tourist attraction

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan is a legendary figure in Indian cinema, having delivered numerous hits for over a decade. Whether it's his movies or the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, he excels in every role. Recently, his life-size statue in New Jersey has been recognized as a tourist attraction on Google Maps, marking another milestone in his illustrious career.

Amitabh Bachchan's statue in New Jersey added to Google Maps as a tourist attraction

Yes, you heard that right! A life-size statue of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, installed by an Indian-American businessman outside his New Jersey home, has now been designated a tourist attraction on Google.

In August 2022, Gopi Sheth installed a life-size statue of Amitabh Bachchan outside his residence in Edison City, located about 35 kilometers south of Manhattan, New York. The statue has transformed Seth's home into a popular tourist attraction, now recognized by Google Search, drawing an increasing number of visitors every day.

Gopi Sheth shares the news on social media

Sharing the news on X (formerly Twitter), Gopi Sheth dropped a video featuring the statue of and wrote, “The statue of my idol, Shri Amitabh Bachchan has become a popular tourist attraction in New Jersey It's my way of paying tribute to the legendary actor.”

In an interview with PTI, he said, "Our home has become one of the most popular tourist attractions, thanks to the Amitabh Bachchan statue. Recognised by Google Search, this site attracts a growing number of visitors each day."

He added that fans from around the world visit the statue, with 20 to 25 cars of families arriving daily. Visitors often leave greeting cards and letters, expressing their admiration for the legendary actor. Seth has shared videos of these fan visits, highlighting the statue's impact.

Sheth also shared that the home's fame extends beyond in-person visits. Devoted fans share videos, photos, and tweets about their experiences on social media platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. These posts have attracted considerable attention, enhancing the site's popularity and making it a trending online destination.

Gopi believes his home reflects Amitabh Bachchan's global influence and takes pride in welcoming fans from all over the world.

Amitabh Bachchan on professional front

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan last appeared as Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin’s recently released sci-fi mythological film Kalki 2898 AD, co-starring Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Prabhas.

