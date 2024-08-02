Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone has the perfect idea to kill boredom ft sis Anisha; elder sisters please take note

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is expecting her first child with husband Ranveer Singh. As an active social media user, she frequently shares insights into her daily life, including her mood swings and indulgence in treats like ice cream. Recently, she revealed the ideal way to beat boredom, which is something every sibling can relate to.

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram Stories to share a humorous and relatable reel. In the video, a little girl dances towards a room with the caption, “When you are bored and then remember you have a sibling to irritate.” Along with the reel, the Pathaan actress tagged her sister Anisha Padukone.

Earlier, golfer Anisha Padukone posted a series of photos from her holiday in Prague, captioned, "Life in Technicolor." Deepika Padukone commented, "Oho! Aha," accompanied by a grinning face and kissing emojis. Ranveer Singh also left a couple of heart and heart-eyed emojis, while Huma Qureshi added heart and raising hand emojis.

In February 2024, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced they were expecting their first child. They hinted at the due date by mentioning ‘September 2024’ in their Instagram post.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. She is set to appear in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again and will star in the Hindi remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.

