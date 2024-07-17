Kalki 2898 AD crossed Rs. 900 crore worldwide yesterday, becoming the eighth Indian film to do so. As of its third Tuesday, Kalki 2898 AD has grossed Rs. 906 crore worldwide, with Rs. 673 crore from India and Rs. 233 crore (USD 27.90 million) from overseas markets. This makes Kalki 2898 AD the seventh highest-grossing Indian film of all time globally, just ahead of Animal.

The six films ahead of Kalki 2898 AD are Dangal, Baahubali 2, RRR, KGF 2, Jawan and Pathaan, each of which grossed more than Rs. 1000 crore worldwide. Kalki is now in the last legs of its run and may add another Rs. 50 crore or so to its total for a closing of around Rs. 950 crore. Although the film will likely miss the Rs. 1000 crore benchmark there is an important caveat to consider.

The way the box office is reported in India, the 3D surcharge, which is part of the tickets is excluded from the box office numbers. The standard globally is to include them in the gross as it obviously should be. The reason for not including them in India was to facilitate SHARE calculation from NETT numbers. These charges were not shared with distributors by exhibitors, hence they were excluded from NETT numbers. The reporting system has remained unchanged over time, largely because Indian films rarely get a 3D release and NETT remains the figure that the Mumbai-based industry focuses on. However, worldwide GROSS has gained prominence recently, and some distributors have managed to get 3D charges shared, which may prompt a change in the reporting system.

The 3D charges for Kalki 2898 AD are estimated to be around Rs. 40-45 crore so far. If these were to be included, the film may cross Rs. 1000 crore worldwide. If they are added for Kalki, the numbers for past films with 3D release, such as RRR, 2.0, Adipurush, Brahmastra, RAONE, etc. and several Hollywood films will also need to be updated.

The highest-grossing Indian films worldwide are as follows:

Rank Title Year Gross

(in Rs.) 1 Dangal 2016 1907.00 Cr. 2 Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 1749.00 Cr. 3 RRR 2022 1257.00 Cr. 4 KGF Chapter 2 2022 1191.00 Cr. 5 Jawan 2023 1150.00 Cr. 6 Pathaan 2023 1035.00 Cr. 7 Kalki 2898 AD 2024 906.00 Cr. 8 Animal 2023 904.00 Cr. 9 Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2015 867.00 Cr. 10 Secret Superstar 2018 836.00 Cr.

