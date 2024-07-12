During its second week, Kalki 2898 AD grossed Rs. 148 crore approx at the Indian box office, which brings its total gross to Rs. 616 crore approx. The Prabhas headlined film became only the eighth film ever to cross Rs. 600 crore gross in India. The film has grossed another USD 26.50 million (Rs. 221 crore) internationally, for a worldwide gross of Rs. 837 crore.

The box office collections of Kalki 2898 AD at the Indian box office are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 468.50 Cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 21.50 Cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 38.00 Cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 46.50 Cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 13.00 Cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 11.00 Cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 9.50 Cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 8.00 Cr. Total Rs. 616.00 Cr.

The Hindi dubbed version is the one driving collections now, contributing 60 per cent of the national earnings. The Telugu version collections have now come to low levels, with Telugu states grossing just over Rs. 2 crore on Thursday. Today, there will be a further drop in South India due to the release of Indian 2, although the initial reception for that film seems to be poor. This may allow Kalki to regain some of the lost showcasing over the weekend.

Despite the drop, Kalki has enough momentum to reach Rs. 675 crore in India and Rs. 900 crore worldwide. With better-than-expected late legs, it could get close to or even surpass Rs. 700 crore domestically.

The territorial breakdown for box office collections of Kalki 2898 AD at the Indian box office is as follows:

Area Share (In Rs.) Gross (In Rs.) AP/TS 143.00 Cr. 244.00 Cr. Nizam 69.00 Cr. 121.50 Cr. Ceeded 19.00 Cr. 28.00 Cr. Andhra 55.00 Cr. 94.50 Cr. Karnataka 28.50 Cr. 58.00 Cr. Tamil Nadu 15.50 Cr. 37.00 Cr. Kerala 10.00 Cr. 26.00 Cr. North India 107.00 Cr. 251.00 Cr. INDIA 304.00 Cr. 616.00 Cr.

Note: These numbers are exclusive of 3D charges as in India these surcharges aren't reported. The "real" gross i.e. including these charges is roughly Rs. 656 crore.

