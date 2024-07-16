Kalki 2898 AD grossed Rs. 5 crore on its third Monday, which brings its total gross at the Indian box office to Rs. 667 crore. This makes it the fifth highest-grossing film ever in India, replacing Animal. The four films ahead of it are Baahubali: The Conclusion, KGF Chapter 2, RRR and Jawan.

The Prabhas starrer has held well in the third week despite facing competition from the new releases, Indian 2 and Sarfira, which took a lot of showcasing from it. However, both the new releases failed to perform which led to Kalki regaining the lost showcasing, extending its run. The good hold in the third week gives the film a realistic shot at reaching the Rs. 700 crore mark. However, the fifth place will likely be the final position for the film, as it is unlikely to catch up with Jawan.

The highest-grossing films at the Indian box office are as follows:

Rank Title Year Gross

(in Rs.) 1 Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 1347.00 Cr. 2 KGF Chapter 2 2022 987.00 Cr. 3 RRR 2022 894.00 Cr. 4 Jawan 2023 754.00 Cr. 5 Kalki 2898 AD 2024 667.00 Cr. 6 Animal 2023 664.00 Cr. 7 Pathaan 2023 643.00 Cr. 8 Gadar 2 2023 625.00 Cr. 9 Dangal 2016 511.00 Cr. 10 2.0 2018 508.00 Cr.

Baahubali 2 remains the highest-grossing film by a significant margin of over Rs. 350 crore from the runner-up. It has held this crown for more than 2,600 days, surpassing the nearly 2,400 days that Hum Aapke Hain Kaun and Gadar each held the record. These two films previously held the record for the longest duration, while between 2008 and 2017, multiple films became all-time record grossers almost every year.

Sholay has held the record for the longest period at more than 7000 days from 1975 to 1995. Before Sholay, it's tough to say for sure as box office reporting wasn't as comprehensive back then as we have today, but Mughal-e-Azam probably held the record for more than 4000 days.

Baahubali 2 will have a serious challenger in Pushpa 2 later this year. If successful, Pushpa 2 could end the reign of Baahubali 2 at around 2,800 days. If it fails, Baahubali 2 will likely cross the 3,000-day mark and who knows how much longer.

