Kalki 2898 AD continued its strong performance in its third weekend, grossing approximately Rs. 39.50 crore at the Indian box office. The drop from the second weekend was under 65 per cent, which is impressive considering the significant reduction in showings on Friday due to the release of Indian 2 and Sarfira. However, the underperformance of these new releases allowed Kalki to regain its lost showings, resulting in a substantial increase in collections on Saturday, with numbers more than doubling across India.

The eighteen-day total gross for Kalki 2898 AD now stands at Rs. 661 crore. The Prabhas starrer has become the sixth highest-grossing film in India, surpassing Pathaan on Saturday. The next target is Animal, which it is expected to overtake in a day or two to secure the fifth position. After the third weekend, Rs. 700 crore seems like a realistic target, provided the film maintains its momentum in the coming weeks.

The box office collections of Kalki 2898 AD at the Indian box office are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 468.50 Cr. Week Two Rs. 153.00 Cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 7.00 Cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 15.00 Cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 17.50 Cr. Total Rs. 661.00 Cr.

Among other benchmarks, Kalki crossed Rs. 250 crore in the Telugu states of AP/TS, becoming the third film to do so. The Hindi dubbed version is nearing Rs. 300 crore gross, with Rs. 295 crore in the vault after the third weekend. Once it crosses this mark, it will become the fourth South Indian film to hit the triple century after Baahubali 2, RRR and KGF 2.

The territorial breakdown for box office collections of Kalki 2898 AD at the Indian box office is as follows:

Area Share (In Rs.) Gross (In Rs.) AP/TS 147.00 Cr. 257.50 Cr. Nizam 71.50 Cr. 129.00 Cr. Ceeded 19.50 Cr. 29.00 Cr. Andhra 57.00 Cr. 99.50 Cr. Karnataka 30.00 Cr. 63.00 Cr. Tamil Nadu 15.50 Cr. 38.00 Cr. Kerala 11.00 Cr. 28.50 Cr. North India 115.00 Cr. 274.00 Cr. INDIA 318.50 Cr. 661.00 Cr.

Note: These numbers are exclusive of 3D charges as in India these surcharges aren't reported. The "real" gross i.e. including these charges is roughly Rs. 705 crore.

