The Nag Ashwin-directed Kalki 2898 AD is continuing with it’s solid run at the box office in the Hindi markets as the Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan film has held steady like a rock on its 3rd Friday. According to early estimates, Kalki 2898 AD has collected in the range of Rs 3.25 crore to 3.50 crore on the 16th day, taking total collections to Rs 226 crore. The film has recorded a drop of merely 20 percent on the 3rd Friday, despite a reduction in shows due to competition from Sarfira and Hindustani 2.

The Prabhas-led sci-fi actioner will see big spikes in business on Saturday and Sunday as the two new releases are a no-show at the box office. The film will be looking at a 75 percent jump on Saturday and then see another spike of 25 percent, and aim to stand closer to the Rs 240 crore mark at the end of the third weekend. Kalki 2898 AD is the highest-grossing film of the year in the Hindi markets, and the film will be looking to finish in the same range as RRR, which scored Rs 275 crore in Hindi.

Kalki 2898 AD is a super hit venture in Hindi, much like all across the globe, and has set the base right for the arrival of sequel in a couple of years. There will be an increase in showcasing for Kalki 2898 AD over the weekend and the film is sure to record a theatrical run until the arrival of big releases on August 15. The 16th day collection of Kalki 2898 AD is higher than the opening day collection of Sarfira and Hindustani 2, which speaks volumes about the sort of business the Prabhas film is doing at the box office, especially the Hindi belts.

Kalki 2898 AD Day Wise Box Office:

Week One: Rs 156 crore

Week Two: Rs 62.50 crore

3rd Friday: Rs 3.50 crore (Estimate)

Total: Rs 226.00 crore

The Karan Johar and Guneet Monga produced Kill starring Lakshya and Raghav Juyal is also steady at the box office despite a 50 percent reduction in showcasing. After scoring Rs 10.55 crore in the first week, Kill has managed to rake in Rs 75 lakh on the 2nd Friday, taking 8-day total collection to Rs 11.30 crore. The film has found appreciation in the urban centres and this should result in a big spike in the numbers on Saturday.

Kill will be aiming to at-least show 100 percent jump on Saturday and consolidate that with another spike on Sunday, breaching the Rs 15 crore mark by the end of 2nd weekend. The target for Kill will be to get towards the Rs 25 crore mark by the end of its run, which is a healthy trend for a film that opened at Rs 1.25 crore. The film is managing to hold its ground despite competition and it remains to be seen if it puts up a fight till the end of its run and emerge a plus for the makers.

The hold would have been stronger if not for the reduction of the shows due to the arrival of two films, but the hope is on the distributor to get more shows over the weekend at prime properties.

Kill Day Wise Box Office:

Week One: Rs 10.55 crore

2nd Friday: Rs 75 Lakh (Estimate)

Total: Rs 11.30 crore

