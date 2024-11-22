Aditi Rao Hydari flaunts her causal look as she arrives at airport in a black outfit; WATCH

Aditi Rao Hydari was recently spotted arriving at Mumbai airport. The actress was seen slaying in her casual and comfy look. The Heeramandi actress flaunted a dapper black upper which was paired with denim-blue jeans.

The whole look of the actress was elevated when she accentuated her comfy look with a pair of white sneakers.

Watch Aditi Rao Hydari’s casual look as she arrives at the airport:

Aditi Rao Hydari and her husband Siddharth hit the headlines a few weeks ago after the happy couple shared some inside pictures from their wedding. The actors were seen being embraced by family and friends as they were ready to tie the knot with each other.

The pictures shared by Aditi had cinema icons like Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam as well with both of them expressing their well-wishes to the couple. The actress wrote the caption, “It’s been a blessed, magical year! In a very special part of our Wedding Ceremonies, we received the blessings and love of our father and mother figures, our Gurus and Mentors.”

See the post here:

For those unaware, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth married on September 16, 2024, in a 400-year-old temple in Telangana. The couple had been dating since 2021 and entered the wedlock with an intimate ceremony with family and friends.

The actors had been rumored of dating for quite some time, especially after working together on the film Maha Samudram. However, these rumors were confirmed when they got engaged to each other in March this year.

Coming to the work front of the actors, Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in the Netflix web series, Heeramandi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Further, the actress will be seen in the second season of the show and is also set to appear in an English-language film called Lioness.

On the other hand, Siddharth was seen playing a key role in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, directed by Shankar. The actor is next set to appear in the film Miss You with other movies like Test and Indian 3 also in the lineup.

