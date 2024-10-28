PICS: Siddharth celebrates wife Aditi Rao Hydari's Birthday with loving tribute; calls her ‘My whole life’

Aditi Rao Hydari is celebrating her 38th birthday today, October 28, 2024, and her husband, Siddharth, has the sweetest birthday wish for the actress.

The Instagram post shared by Siddharth, features black and white images of the couple from their wedding days, showcasing their joy together. Siddharth captioned the post, “My whole life! Happy Birthday. I love you.”

Check out the birthday post by Siddharth for his wife Aditi Rao Hydari

Recently married couple Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari were spotted together at the airport. While Siddharth seemed uninterested in interacting with the paparazzi, Aditi took the opportunity to engage with them, wishing everyone a happy Diwali with her cheerful and energetic demeanor.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth married on September 16, 2024, in a 400-year-old temple in Telangana. The couple had been dating since 2021 and tied the knot in front of their loved ones and family.

The actors had been the subject of dating rumors for quite some time, especially after working together on the film Maha Samudram. These rumors were confirmed earlier this year when both announced their engagement in March.

On the work front, Siddharth was last seen in a key role in the film Indian 2, directed by Shankar. This movie, which starred Kamal Haasan in the lead role, serves as a sequel to the 1996 film Indian, featuring the legendary actor reprising the role of the freedom fighter-turned-vigilante.

The movie features an ensemble cast, including actors such as Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Vivek, Nedumudi Venu, Kalidas Jayaram, and many others in significant roles. Additionally, a sequel titled Indian 3: War Mode is expected to be released in 2025. Furthermore, Siddharth is also working on several other films, including Miss You, Test, and a project tentatively titled Siddharth 40.

Aditi Rao Hydari is expected to appear in the English film Lioness and the second season of the Netflix series Heeramandi.

