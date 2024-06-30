Ajith Kumar oozes style in VidaaMuyarchi first look poster; film to be a tale of perseverance

VidaaMuyarchi, Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film helmed by Magizh Thirumeni, is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film has been in the making for quite some time now, and fans have been eagerly waiting for any update related to the project.

Well, the wait has finally come to an end, as the makers of the highly awaited film took to their official social media to share the first look poster of the film. The first look poster features Ajith Kumar in an all-black ensemble, walking through the middle of the desert by himself. He is also seen carrying a duffel bag in his hands. The makers shared the poster via their official X (formerly Twitter), with the caption:

“Presenting the much-awaited first look of #VidaaMuyarchi; Brace yourselves for a gripping tale where perseverance meets grit”

What we know about VidaaMuyarchi so far

VidaaMuyarchi marks the first collaboration between director Magizh Thirumeni and the Mankatha actor. Additionally, it also features a star-studded cast including Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav and many more.

In a recent interview, Ajith Kumar’s manager Suresh Chandra had confirmed that the highly anticipated film was hoping to hit the silver screens during Diwali this year. Furthermore, earlier this month, Arjun Sarja had mentioned that the cast and crew of the film will be heading to Azerbaijan for the film’s shoot. He mentioned that only around 20-30% of the film was left to be shot, and that he would be joined by Ajith Kumar as well as Trisha Krishnan for the same.

VidaaMuyarchi has been bankrolled by Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions, while Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose the music for the film. Om Prakash cranks the camera for the film, while NB Srikanth takes care of the editing.

Ajith Kumar set for back to back releases

It has been over a year and a half since the Yennai Arindhaal actor last had a theatrical release. Needless to say the fans of the actor are eagerly waiting to see their favorite actor on the silver screens again. However, VidaaMuyarchi is not the only film of Ajith Kumar’s that is gearing up for release.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that the actor’s next with director Adhik Ravichandran, titled Good, Bad, Ugly, will be released during Pongal/Sankranti 2025. The film also features Telugu actor Suneel, with other prominent names like Sreeleela, Bobby Deol, and even Premalu actor Naslen rumored to be a part of the project.

Good, Bad, Ugly is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, and features National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad as its music composer. Abhinandan Ramanujam and Vijay Velukutty take care of the camerawork and editing respectively.

