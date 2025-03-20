Good Bad Ugly plot revealed: Fanboy Adhik Ravichandran to present Ajith Kumar in ‘emotionally driven’ actioner

Ajith Kumar’s next big actioner, Good Bad Ugly, with Adhik Ravichandran, is one of the most anticipated Tamil films. Scheduled for an April 2025 release, the movie has gathered considerable attention from fans already. And now, in a recent interview, the filmmaker himself opened up on the plot of the AK starrer.

In conversation with Ananda Vikatan, he gave fans a peek into what can be expected from the movie.

The director highlighted that the movie will be emotionally driven. He shared that a particular scene between the father and son from the movie will captivate the family audience.

In his words, “Ajith sir's character will have an equal amount of mass and emotion. Father and son bonding will connect well with the family audiences. We cannot do plain action. The emotional point is the driving force of the film.”

Well, the teaser of Good Bad Ugly was released a few days ago, and within no time, netizens were left in awe of the Tamil superstar. The actor redefined action sequences and mass punchlines in his own unique style.

Lately, social media has also been filled with some leaked BTS glimpses from the sets of the movie, featuring AK’s dance sequence with co-star Trisha Krishnan.

The two could be seen caught in the middle of shooting a song as they grooved to the peppy musical melody.

For the unversed, Good Bad Ugly is both written and directed by Adhik Ravichandran, and is produced jointly by Mythri Movie Makers and T-Series Films.

Other than Trisha and Ajith Kumar, the movie also stars Prabhu, Shine Tom Chacko, Prasanna, Arjun Das, Rahul Dev, Sunil, Raghu Ram and many others. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the musical score of the upcoming action flick.