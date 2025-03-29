Trisha Krishnan says ‘love always wins’ and flaunts a royal ring; netizens ask ‘Are you getting engaged?’

Trisha Krishnan has been one of the reigning actresses in South Indian cinema, with an enviable lineup of films. The actress has worked on projects with the who’s who across all four regional industries and has been consistently delivering box office hits.

However, the diva’s recent social media post has become a sensational topic of interest among fans. Trisha shared a photo of herself dressed in a traditional green saree, flaunting a huge ring and a stunning pendant.

Check out the post here:

As the actress appeared to be getting ready for a special occasion, she captioned her post cryptically: "Love always wins."

Interestingly, the photo and caption have now left scores of fans puzzled, with many convinced that the photo is actually from her real-life engagement. For the uninitiated, Trisha has often made headlines due to speculation about her personal life.

Fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, claiming that the Vidaamuyarchi star has gotten engaged and is all set to tie the knot.

Take a look at some of the fan comments:

For the uninitiated, Trisha Krishnan has long been rumored to be dating her Ghilli co-star Thalapathy Vijay. However, despite the strong buzz, the duo has never commented on the matter.

In other news, Trisha is currently anticipating the release of her next film, Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The actress reunites with her Vidaamuyarchi co-star Ajith Kumar in this action drama.

Other projects in her pipeline include Vishwambhara, Thug Life, and Suriya45.