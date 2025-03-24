Ajith Kumar scores BIG win at Mugello 12H race in Italy, celebrates with team and fans over a champagne shower

Ajith Kumar has expertly balanced his two passions—films and motorsports. The Tamil star, currently in the news for his upcoming action-packed film Good Bad Ugly, is back on the racing track, recently securing third place at an international circuit event.

In glimpses shared by his manager on social media, Ajith and his racing team are seen standing on the podium alongside other winners as he congratulated them during the felicitation ceremony for the Mugello 12H race in Italy.

Moreover, he was seen popping open a bottle of champagne, showering it on his team members and fans as they celebrated the massive win.

For the unversed, Ajith Kumar has been making headlines with his dynamic and massy first-look posters from Good Bad Ugly, his upcoming action flick directed by Adhik Ravichandran.

The film’s teaser has already been released, and it’s safe to say that the superstar has redefined action and mass appeal with a never-seen-before look, complemented by powerful punchlines that have left fans thrilled.

In a recent interview with Ananda Vikatan, director Adhik Ravichandran shared insights about Ajith Kumar’s role in Good Bad Ugly. He emphasized that while the film is action-packed, it also carries a strong emotional connect, making it more than just a straightforward action entertainer.

He said “Ajith sir's character will have an equal amount of mass and emotion. Father and son bonding will connect well with the family audiences. We cannot do plain action. The emotional point is the driving force of the film.”

Besides Good Bad Ugly, Ajith Kumar is set to collaborate with Dhanush on an upcoming project. Initially rumored, the news was recently confirmed by producer Akash Baskaran, who revealed that the film is in talks and is set to be made.