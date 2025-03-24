Trisha Krishnan goes ‘Whistle Podu’ as ultimate CSK fangirl; joins her besties for first IPL match

Trisha Krishnan is the powerhouse of talent across South cinema and with her splendid movie choices, the diva seems to be on a spree to prove her versatility. Amid hectic schedules, the actress was recently spotted at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai as she joined the Indian Premier League 2025 fever and how!

In pictures shared on her IG story, Trisha can be seen sitting with her girl gang as they all showed their support for the team Chennai Super Kings. In fact, the actress and her besties matched in hues of yellow while showing their support for the team.

Trisha is hogging all the limelight now, courtesy of her anticipated films lined up ahead. Her last appearance was in Ajith Kumar starrer Vidaamuyarchi where she delivered a promising performance with her role as Kayal.

Moving on, Trisha has teamed up with the who’s who of the industry, and has a film with nearly every superstar of the Tamil and Telugu film fraternity. To begin with, Trisha will pair up once more with Ajith Kumar for Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly.

Besides this, she has paired up opposite megastar Chiranjeevi for his next Telugu fantasy film Vishwambhara, which is yet to schedule its release date.

On the other hand, the diva will also collaborate with her former co-star Suriya after 20 years in an upcoming film, tentatively titled Suriya45. The Ponniyin Selvan actress is also rumored to play the role of an advocate in the movie.

Moreover, the Identity starlet is set to work with the senior Tamil star Kamal Haasan in Mani Ratnam-led Thug Life, yet another much-anticipated project in the pipeline.

Up next, she also has lined up a completed film named Ram, co-starring Mohanlal in the lead. The movie has still not made its way to its theatrical release yet and there is still buzz around it.