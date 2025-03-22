Dhanush x Ajith Kumar: Producer drops MAJOR update on former's fifth directorial project

News about Dhanush joining hands with Tamil icon Ajith Kumar for a film has been doing the rounds on the internet. As per the reports, the actor-turned-director’s next project will be a film starring the Vidaamuyarchi star.

And now, the producer of the film, Akash Baskaran, dropped a major update about the same. He not only confirmed the collaboration between the two Tamil superstars but also added that it is merely in the initial stages at the moment where discussions are still happening.

Speaking with Cinema Vikatan, Akash said, “Yes, Dhanush's film with Ajith Kumar is still in initial stages. The discussion is on."

Well, it would be an interesting treat for fans to witness the two powerhouses of talents in the Tamil film industry come together for a project. Further updates about the collaboration are still awaited at the moment.

Coming back to Dhanush, the actor's recent directorial flick with NEEK ended up with a happy outcome, as it scored greatly at the box office.

The Gen-Z breezy romantic comedy also introduced a number of fresh talents and actors to the film industry, including Pavish, Mathew Thomas, Priya Prakash Varrier and more.

Besides this, Dhanush will once again take up the directorial hat with his scheduled project Idly Kadai, where he will be sharing the screen space with Nithya Menen. The movie is said to be postponed from its April 10 release as of now.

On the other hand, Ajith Kumar delivered an average number at the box office with his last film Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni. Despite earnest efforts, the actioner did not strike back much in terms of numbers.

Up next, the actor is set for his next release, Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The movie features him in an unforgettable massy entertainer role, something that he hasn’t really taken up much.