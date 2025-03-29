Trisha Krishnan, Jyotika, and Ramya Krishnan pose together for a rare moment; see PIC

Trisha Krishnan, Jyotika, and Ramya Krishnan came together for a rare picture-perfect moment. In an Instagram story shared by actor-anchor Ramya Subramanian, all four were seen in a single frame.

Sharing the picture, Ramya wrote, “A day well spent and a heart full of memories made with the best company!”

See the post here:

As the picture circulated on social media, many speculated that it was taken on the sets of Suriya 45. However, there has been no confirmation, and it is more likely to be a friendly get-together.

Earlier, Trisha Krishnan shared a special picture on social media, showcasing a traditional look. She captioned it, “Love always wins.”

See the official post:

On the work front, Trisha Krishnan was last seen in Vidaamuyarchi, an action thriller starring Ajith Kumar and directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The film follows a husband's relentless mission to rescue his kidnapped wife.

The movie featured a stellar cast, including Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, Nikhil Nair, and more in key roles.

Trisha Krishnan will next be seen in Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, set to release on April 10, 2025. She also has Suriya 45 and Vishwambhara in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Jyotika was last seen in the Netflix web series Dabba Cartel, created by Shibani Dandekar Akhtar, Vishnu Menon, Gaurav Kapur, and Akanksha Seda and directed by Hitesh Bhatia. The series follows a group of women running a drug cartel disguised as a food delivery business. It stars Jyotika alongside Shabana Azmi, Shalini Pandey, Nimisha Sajayan, and Anjali Anand.