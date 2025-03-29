Are Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan reuniting for 96 Part 2? Here’s what director Prem Kumar has to say

The Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan starrer 96 has been a much-beloved romantic film for years now. With the cult following the movie has garnered, it is now set to receive a sequel.

The film’s director recently disclosed whether the main cast will return to reprise their original roles. During an appearance at an award show, he said, “I have written the story of 96. As for the cast, the actors who appeared in the first part will reprise their roles. There is no change in that.”

While the director did not specifically name Vijay and Trisha, it is expected that the duo will once again return as Ram and Jaanu. In an earlier interview in 2024, the director revealed that he shared the storyline with Vijay’s wife, who had liked it as well.

The 2018 Tamil-language film '96 is a romantic tale of unrequited love between two people who drift apart after their school days without ever meeting again. Years later, they reunite at a school reunion and find themselves reminiscing about their past. The movie explores how they remember their time together and whether they find closure.

With Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles, the film also features actors like Gouri G Kishan, Aadithya Bhaskar, Bagavathi Perumal, Devadarshini, Aadukalam Murugadoss, and many more in key roles.

Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in Viduthalai Part 2, directed by Vetrimaaran. Moving forward, he will appear in multiple projects including Ace, Train, and an untitled film alongside Nithya Menen.

Trisha Krishnan was last seen with Ajith Kumar in Vidaamuyarchi. She will once again share the screen with him in Good Bad Ugly. Additionally, she has several upcoming projects, including Thug Life, Vishwambhara, Suriya 45, and more.