Poll Result: Netizens think THIS Tamil actor will redeem himself with his upcoming action flick and it’s not Suriya

We recently conducted a poll asking readers to vote for the upcoming Tamil action film they believe will be a bigger hit. The results are finally in, and it's quite surprising to see how one film has emerged as the clear winner.

Readers had three actors and their upcoming films to choose from, and interestingly, all of them had lukewarm box office performances with their previous releases.

The three options were Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly, Suriya’s Retro, and Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life.

Out of the three, Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly has clearly emerged victorious, securing 44.16% of the votes. According to netizens, the Adhik Ravichandran directorial has the highest chance of becoming a hit.

Following closely behind is Suriya’s Retro, which received 29.87% of the votes, placing it in second. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and is touted to be a romantic actioner, generating considerable buzz among fans.

Surprisingly, Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life landed in third place. Directed by Mani Ratnam and featuring Silambarasan TR in a crucial role, the film garnered 25.97% of the votes.

Check out the poll results here:

According to the votes, netizens feel that Ajith Kumar has a better chance of redeeming himself at the box office with the release of Good Bad Ugly, especially since his last film, Vidaamuyarchi, failed to achieve the expected numbers and response upon its release.

On the other hand, Suriya faced massive disappointment when his last film, Kanguva, dipped significantly and was heavily criticized by fans. Several shortcomings in the movie were highlighted. Now, all eyes are on his next film, Retro, and fans believe the actor has a chance to redeem himself.

However, when it comes to Kamal Haasan, netizens feel there is only a slim chance for him to bounce back after the failure of Indian 2, especially with Thug Life on its way to release.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla, as we will be conducting more exciting polls soon!