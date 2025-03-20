Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan rekindle ‘Sawadeeka’ magic in unseen pictures from the sets of Good Bad Ugly

Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film Good Bad Ugly has become the latest topic of excitement among fans eagerly awaiting the Tamil star’s return to the big screen. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, this action-packed film will feature Trisha Krishnan as the leading lady. Now, behind-the-scenes glimpses of the duo have gone viral on social media.

Fans of Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan are in for another treat, as the beloved on-screen pair will be seen performing an electrifying dance number in Good Bad Ugly.

The viral pictures capture the actors in the midst of a dance sequence, further fueling anticipation for the film.

Check out the photos here:

In the frames, Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan can be seen sporting coordinated party attire while grooving to a melody composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Their pairing has undoubtedly reminded many fans of their previous song Sawadeeka from Vidaamuyarchi.

Meanwhile, the makers of Good Bad Ugly recently unveiled the film’s first single, OG Sambavam. From the looks of it, the peppy track serves as a fitting tribute to Ajith Kumar’s star power.

Take a look at the first single here:

The first single showcases multiple looks of Ajith Kumar from the film, featuring special references to his high-octane action sequences and signature punchlines, making it a true mass entertainer.

Apart from Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan, Good Bad Ugly also stars Prasanna, Arjun Das, Sunil, and Rahul Dev, among others.

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced under Mythri Movie Makers, Good Bad Ugly is set to hit theaters on April 10, 2025.