Ajith Kumar's daughter Anoushka's date night pic goes viral; Aadvik's incredible grown-up transformation

Ajith Kumar and Shalini are one of the most loved couples in the Tamil film industry. They have two kids- Anoushka and Aadvik and are quite popular star kids as well. The star kids' pics often surface on the Internet and go viral, which showcases their popularity.

A photo of Ajith Kumar's son and daughter are going viral on social media. The viral photo is of Aadvik from an airport. The little boy is seen posing with his mother, clad in a floral shirt and headband. His latest transformation of Aadvik has gone viral on social media. Fans are hailing Aadvik for his transformation and he looks grown up too.

Another pic that is going viral is of Ajith's daughter Anoushka from her date night. Shalini took to Instagram and shared a photo of Anoushka with the caption, "Date night."

In the pic, the star daughter is seen enjoying delicious pasta and smiling brightly. Although this pic was posted by her mother on Instagram, it raised questions about her dating. Reports about her dating life have caught the headlines on the Internet.

Ajith Kumar is married to Shalini and has two kids, a daughter Anoushka and a son Aadvik. The couple, who fell in love on the sets of their first film of Amarkalam, tied the knot in 2000 and have been together for 22 years. Despite the stardom, the family tries to stay away from the media and the internet glare. Nevertheless, just like their dad, both star kids are equally famous. In fact, Aadvik is known as Kutty Thala, which means young hero.

Upcoming projects

Ajith Kumar has announced his next film VidaaMuyarchi. He was originally supposed to team up with Vignesh Shivan for his 62nd project, which was tentatively titled AK 62. But later, Magizh Thirumeni replaced Shivan as the director. As per latest updates, the film might undergo major changes, as Lyca Productions reportedly decided to back out from the project, owing to the long delay and multiple changes.

