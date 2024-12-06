Akhil Akkineni’s fiancee Zainab Ravdjee makes appearance at Chay-Sobhita’s wedding; joins Akkineni clan for family picture

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding was an intimate affair, attended by close friends, family members, and loved ones of the couple. The couple tied the knot in a traditional Telugu wedding, held at the Annapurna Studios on December 4. Interestingly, the wedding was also attended by the next-in-line daughter-in-law of the Akkineni clan, Zainab Ravdjee.

Well, Naga Chaitanya’s half-brother Akhil Akkineni announced his engagement to artist Zainab Ravdjee back on November 26. The couple recently made a formal appearance at the Dhootha actor’s wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala. Zainab joined the family picture of the Akkineni clan along with the newlyweds.

Check out the picture here:

For the uninformed, Zainab is a talented artist hailing from Hyderabad, while she mostly resides in Mumbai. She is the daughter of noted industrialist Zulfi Ravdjee. She and Akhil had crossed paths a few years ago, and it is speculated that the two of them will tie the knot sometime in 2025.

Announcing his engagement to Zainab, Akhil had shared some dreamy pictures on his Instagram account, where the two could be seen twinning in white.

Take a look at the announcement here:

Along with it, the actor had penned, “Found my forever. Happy to announce that Zainab Ravdjee and I are happily engaged.”

Well, the Akkineni clan is surely in the seventh heaven, as they will be welcoming two new members into their family within a short period of time.

In one of his recent interviews with Zoom, Nagarjuna Akkineni opened up about whether both his sons, Chaitanya and Akhil, would get married on the same day.

He had revealed, “I am so happy for Akhil. His fiancée Zainab is a lovely girl, and I am so happy they have decided to spend their lives together. But their wedding will happen in 2025."

For the untold, Akhil Akkineni was previously engaged to fashion entrepreneur Shriya Bhupal before they called it off in 2017. Reportedly, the couple had a fight that was irreconcilable.

