Sobhita Dhulipala’s father Venugopal Rao was ‘pissed’ at her during wedding with Naga Chaitanya? Samanta REACTS

Sobhita Dhulipala stepped into a new chapter of her life with her husband Naga Chaitanya. The duo tied the knot on December 4 at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. While the internet seems to be filled with tons of glimpses from their wedding, we now come across an interesting trivia concerning the bride and her father.

Well, Sobhita’s sister Samanta shared a picture from the former’s wedding on her Instagram story. It featured the actress in her bridal avatar, sitting in the middle of her parents. Samanta too was sitting right behind her sister as the wedding rituals took place.

Check out the glimpse here:

However, Samanta through her caption to the picture revealed that it was their father Venugopal Rao who was pissed off at Sobhita. She penned, “My dad was pissed”, raising curiosity over what might have unfolded on the happy occasion.

For the unversed, Sobhita and Chaitanya’s wedding was a truly traditional affair, and the couple followed every Telugu ritual to the fullest to culminate their union. Their wedding was an intimate one, that took place in the presence of their friends, family members and loved ones.

Some time back, a candid unseen glimpse of the newlyweds surfaced on the internet, as Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya made their first appearance as husband and wife.

The couple visited Srisailam Temple where they sought blessings for their new journey ahead. They were joined by Chay’s father Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Take a look at the glimpse here:

For her first post-wedding appearance, Sobhita dolled up in a simple yet stunning saree, in hues of mustard and red. She kept her tresses open, opted for minimal makeup and accessorised with a few jewelry pieces.

Chay, on the other hand, pulled off an all-white look, consisting of a kurta, veshti and a matching angavastram to go along with it.

