Inside Pics: Nagarjuna gets emotional as he showers love on newlyweds Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have finally entered the married club in a stunning ceremony hosted at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The couple followed traditional Telugu wedding rituals and their big day was attended by their close friends, family members and other distinguished guests from the film fraternity. The first pictures of the bride and groom have now been shared by Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Taking to his account on X (formerly Twitter), Nagarjuna dropped the official photos from Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding. The bride and groom looked picture perfect, decked in traditional outfits as they stepped into a new chapter.

Check out the pictures here:

Along with it, Nagarjuna penned a long note, as he welcomed Sobhita into the Akkineni family and showered them both with love and blessings as foray into a new life together.

He wrote, “Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita—you’ve already brought so much happiness into our lives.”

Furthermore, the senior actor penned a few lines about the sanctity and auspicious venue of the wedding, considering its connection to the lineage of his father ANR.

Nagarjuna expressed, “This celebration holds even deeper meaning as it unfolds under the blessings of ANR garu’s statue, installed to mark his centenary year. It feels as though his love and guidance are present with us in every step of this journey. I thank the countless blessings showered upon us today with gratitude.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: UNSEEN PHOTOS: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala clicked holding hands during their secret vacation trip