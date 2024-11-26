Who is Zainab Ravdjee? Know more about Akhil Akkineni’s soon-to-be wife, painter and actress

Akhil Akkineni, the son of Telugu cinema couple Nagarjuna Akkineni and Amala Akkineni has officially announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Zainab Ravdjee. The actor took to his own official social media handles to convey the special news about his life, sharing their first pictures together.

As their engagement took place on November 26, 2024, who is the special woman in Akhil’s life? Let’s take a quick glance at the Mumbai-based painter.

Who is Zainab Ravdjee?

Zainab Ravdjee is the daughter of industrialist Zulfi Ravdjee. Born in Hyderabad, the 39-year-old is based in Mumbai, where she has carved out a life for herself as a painter. The successful artist has spent her career in various locations, including India, Dubai, and London.

Apart from being a creative individual immersed in the world of painting, the artist has also appeared as an actress in the MF Hussain-directed movie Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities. The film, starring Tabu and Kunal Kapoor in the lead roles, featured Zainab as Naghma’s friend, played by Sadiya Turabi.

The Hindi-language musical drama follows the story of a writer who struggles to create a new novel and finds himself inspired by an unconventional muse. The narrative unfolds through the tales of three cities.

Moving forward, Zainab, who keeps a rather private profile on social media platforms, also owns a blog called Once Upon The Skin. Additionally, she is a perfumer—an expert in creating compositions for perfumes and developing new fragrances. Zainab was also spotted attending a wedding with Siddharth Mallya and Sonal Chauhan in 2017.

According to several reports, Akhil and Zainab have been dating each other for the past two years, making their relationship official with the engagement. The engagement had apparently taken place in a private and intimate ceremony with the wedding to likely happen in 2025.

Akhil Akkineni was once engaged to businesswoman and designer Shriya Bhupal. Their engagement lasted until 2017 when the then-22-year-old Akhil and Shriya chose to go their separate ways. In a related note, Akhil's brother, actor Naga Chaitanya, is preparing to marry actress Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4, 2024.

