EXCLUSIVE: 'My films are late-bloomers', Anurag Kashyap mocks at the theatrical performance of his movies

Anurag Kashyap is among the best Indian filmmakers who has directed acclaimed films like Gangs Of Wasseypur 1 and 2, Black Friday, Mukkabaaz, Raman Raghav 2.0 and many more. His films have been clutter-breaking and are also defining in many ways. Anurag Kashyap graced Pinkvilla with an interview of his, ahead of the theatrical release of his co-presentation with Nagraj Manjule, Kastoori - The Mask, directed by Vinod Kamble.

Anurag Kashyap Claims That His Films Are Late-Bloomers

In the exclusive Pinkvilla interview by Himesh Mankad, Anurag Kashyap candidly talked about why India needs more theatres so that independent filmmakers like him, can enjoy more theatrical potential for their films. He said, "We need more cinemas. In a country of 1.4 billion people, where we make most number of films in the world, we have the least number of cinemas. 12000 screens. Look at China. It benefits because of the number of screens. That's why there is pushing and punching. Even the biggest of hit doesn't reach its full potential. Films keep coming and then they have to be changed."

He continued, "Outside India, once a film is released, it stays. It takes time. Suddenly, when and how the film starts growing. Films like 'One Cut Of The Dead'. It is such a small film and now look how much it has earned. My films work after four years of releasing in theatres. After four years of the release of the film, people say that they saw my film and I am like where were you when it released? My films are 'late bloomers'"

Anurag Kashyap Wishes For More Theatrical Support For Films Like Kastoori

Talking about his upcoming co-presentation with Nagraj Manjule, Kastoori, he said, "Kastoori is a very special film. And I feel that independent films like these, especially after winning the National Award (need theatrical support); There was a time when they said that Marathi films should get a show or two. And now see how the industry has grown. The industry grows. With a policy, the industry grows. There's the support of a policy. If nothing, at least for films that have won a National Award, so that they get a support. At least give them one show or two. So that we 5-6 people don't have to get together to give the film a push. They will grow on their own. That is something that's very important."

Kastoori will soon release in select theatres across India. As about Anurag Kashyap, his film Kennedy has won acclaim in film festivals and will soon release in theatres. Apart from that, he is working on over half a dozen scripts that will go into production once they are green-lit by producers.

