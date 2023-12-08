EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap feels his films could fare better if he was a Tamil or Malayalam director

In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview, Anurag Kashyap shared why he can't work with big actors, how his cinema doesn't go beyond realism and why his films don't fare well in theatres.

By Rishil Jogani
Published on Dec 08, 2023   |  03:18 AM IST  |  574
Anurag Kashyap
Anurag Kashyap feels he could have been more successful as a Tamil or Malayalam filmmaker (Credit: Anurag Kashyap Instagram)
Key Highlight
  • Anurag Kashyap feels he could have been more successful as a Tamil or Malayalam filmmaker
  • Kastoori directed by Vinod Kamble releases in theatres, soon

Anurag Kashyap is a master director who has delivered some of India's greatest films like Black Friday, Dev D, Gangs Of Wasseypur 1 and 2 and many more. His films have mostly been acclaimed but not too well received theatrically. In his exclusive Pinkvilla interview ahead of the release of his co-presentation with Nagraj Manjule, Kastoori - The Musk, Anurag Kashyap talked in length about the film, why his films are not big commercial successes, why he avoids working with big actors and more.

Anurag Kashyap Feels He Could Have Been More Successful As A Tamil Or Malayalam Filmmaker

In Anurag Kashyap's exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, the filmmaker, for the first time, admitted that he could have been a successful director had he been born in Tamil Nadu or Kerala. He said, "I stay around realism. For that (films with suspension of disbelief that he saw in films of Amitabh Bachchan in the 70s and 80s), you need to go beyond realism. You have to create a sense of world and feeling, which I don't know. If I was born in Tamil Nadu or Kerala, my film would be more box office friendly because they have that kind of an audience. Or I was born somewhere outside India. But I have to make my films in Hindi only. I was born in Uttar Pradesh. So we can't do much."

Watch the full Anurag Kashyap interview with Pinkvilla

Anurag Kashyap Feels That An Overdose Of Any Film Genre Is Not Good

Anurag Kashyap in the conversation shared about how anything in excess is not good. He talked about how the trend of action films will go just like has been the case with superhero flicks which used to do very well at the box office but are now not doing as well as they did. He was quick to add that the one who benefits from this are the ones who release their film right when the trend is going on. 

Kastoori will soon release in select theatres across India. As about Anurag Kashyap, his film Kennedy has won acclaim in film festivals and will soon release in theatres. Apart from that, he is working on over half a dozen scripts that will go into production once they are green-lit by producers.

You can watch Anurag Kashyap's full interview on Pinkvilla's YouTube channel.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: 'My films are late-bloomers', Anurag Kashyap mocks at the theatrical performance of his movies

