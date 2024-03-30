Arjun Reddy reunion: Vijay Deverakonda and ‘his favorite boys’ Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Gowtam Tinnanuri pose for PIC

Vijay Deverakonda is currently on an interview spree to promote his upcoming film Family Star. Amidst his busy schedule, Vijay Deverakonda met with his ‘favorite boys’, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Gowtam Tinnanuri as the trio posed for the camera.

Vijay Deverakonda clicks a picture with his favorite boys

From the picture shared on Vijay’s social media, all three boys could be seen rocking some cool black shades. Vijay went for a comfortable oversized baggy pants look with a beige-colored shirt to provide contrast. Apart from the shades, the actor also rocked a minimalistic chain and watch to complement his overall attire.

Animal and Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga went for a more ‘beachy’ look with his colorful and vibrant graphic tee with simple blue jeans. Jersey fame director Gowtam Tinnanuri kept it casual with a simple white tee and black trousers.

Vijay Deverakonda’s rich past with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

This picture of the magic trio has excited fans across social media. Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s debut directorial of course was Arjun Reddy, where Vijay Deverakonda embraced the role of the titular character. It was this role that created a lot of noise on social media for glorifying toxic masculinity. The film was also a defining film for director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who remade the film in Bollywood with Shahid Kapoor portraying the titular character role of Kabir Singh.

Vijay Deverakonda’s association with Gowtam Tinnanuri

For the unaware, Gowtam Tinnanuri is the director of the National award-winning film Jersey, starring Nani in the lead role. Gowtam also remade the film in Bollywood with the same name, coincidentally, also with Shahid Kapoor. Gowtam is next working with Vijay Deverakonda for the tentatively titled VD12, which is touted to be a spy drama. The film is being bankrolled by Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner. According to rumors, Kannada actress Rukmini Vasanth and Bollywood sensation Tripti Dimri are being considered for the role of the female lead in the film.

Vijay Deverakonda on the work front

Vijay is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming Telugu language film Family Star with Mrunal Thakur. The film is releasing in theatres on April 5th.

