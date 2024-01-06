Not Vijay Deverakonda, but THIS actor was the first choice for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Arjun Reddy
In a recent interview, Sandeep Reddy Vanga revealed that prior to meeting Vijay Deverakonda, he had another actor in mind to play the lead role in his debut film Arjun Reddy.
In a short span of time, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has undoubtedly become one of the most known filmmakers in the country. The director’s journey started with the 2017 film Arjun Reddy, which features Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role.
The film garnered mixed to positive reviews at the time of release, and was criticized for the portrayal of toxic masculinity and misogyny. However, the film did help establish Vijay Deverakonda as a promising young face. In the latest update, in an interview with IndiaToday.in, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga revealed that his first choice for the eponymous character was not actually Vijay Deverakonda, but rather Allu Arjun.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals he will be working with Allu Arjun soon
Speaking in the interview, Sandeep Reddy Vanga revealed that he had plans to make a film with Allu Arjun in 2011, and had even narrated a script to him. However, the story did not materialize. Later, he tried to approach the Pushpa actor with the script of Arjun Reddy, but was not able to reach him.
He mentioned that the script then went through multiple actors and producers, before he was introduced to Vijay Deverakonda by a friend. In a couple of weeks, he narrated the story to Vijay, and they began shooting for the film.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga also revealed that he is in talks to direct Allu Arjun. The filmmaker said that the most important factor is mutual respect, and that it makes the work quite easy. He further mentioned that it will happen when it should.
More about Arjun Reddy
Arjun Reddy is a 2017 romantic drama film, which marked the directorial debut of Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film features Shalini Pandey, Rahul Ramakrishna, Kanchana, Kamal Kamaraju, and many more in prominent roles, apart from the lead actor.
The film revolved around an alcoholic surgeon, who had anger management issues. His downfall once his girlfriend gets married and how he revives himself forms the crux of the story. Despite being criticized for the toxicity and misogyny, Arjun Reddy also enjoys a dedicated fanbase.
On the work front
Sandeep Reddy Vanga is currently basking in the success of his latest film, Animal, which features Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. The film also has an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Bobby Deol and several others in prominent roles.
As for Allu Arjun, he is currently working on the highly anticipated sequel of his 2021 film Pushpa, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on August 15th.
