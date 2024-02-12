Avatar director James Cameron says Indian cinema is going to break all boundaries as he praises Rajamouli's RRR again

While attending a prestigious award show recently, ace Hollywood director James Cameron was asked about how he felt after watching RRR. To which, James replied, “I was being honest with him at the time when I said that it was spectacular work.”

The Avatar and Titanic director further added, “It was great to see Indian cinema bursting onto the world stage with broad acceptance.” Following the showers of praises from James Cameron, the makers of RRR responded in a tweet.

Director James Cameron heaps praise on SS Rajamouli and RRR

RRR makers replied, “Your precious words always inspire us to strive better and be the best. We strongly believe Indian cinema is going to break all boundaries and grow to its fullest.”

About James Cameron and his most prominent works

It is highly unlikely that people are unaware of who James Cameron is, but for those who have been living under a rock, James Cameron is a multi-award-winning Hollywood director, who has made movies that put directors to shame. Some of his most iconic works include the eternal romance Titanic, the Avatar franchise, and the Terminator franchise to just name a few.

About SS Rajamouli’s next project with Mahesh Babu

Following the groundbreaking success of RRR, SS Rajamouli’s next project is with Superstar Mahesh Babu. The film is touted to be a globe-trotting adventure drama set in the backdrops of the African jungles.

The writer of the film, Vijayendra Prasad has revealed in multiple interviews that the tentatively titled SSMB29 film will have themes similar to the iconic Indiana Jones franchise. It has also been confirmed by him that the script work for the film has been completed and that the post-production work is in full swing. It is also believed that MM Keerawani has started composing the music for the film.

It has also been reported that actor Mahesh Babu had gone to Germany to prepare for the technical work of the film. The actor is believed to have undergone strength training for his role in the movie. It is rumored that Mahesh will be playing a character with traits of Lord Hanuman in the movie, but there has been no official confirmation from the makers as of yet. There have been reports flying around that Indonesian actress Chelsea Islan is being roped in to play an important role in the movie, but again, only time will tell.

