SSMB29: Screenplay work of Mahesh Babu-SS Rajamouli film completed, says Vijayendra Prasad

Mahesh Babu who was last seen in his recent release Guntur Kaaram is in the initial prep work for his next film, tentatively called SSMB29 with SS Rajamouli helming the project.

Now, according to renowned writer and the director’s father Vijayendra Prasad, the screenplay work of the film has been completed. Interestingly, Mahesh Babu had traveled alone to Germany recently which is said to be for the technical work of the film and is said to be back in a couple of days to host a grand part over the success of his film Guntur Kaaram.

SSMB29’s screenplay work is completed?

The tentatively titled SSMB29 marks the first collaboration of Superstar Mahesh Babu with the legendary director SS Rajamouli. The film is said to be a massive jungle adventure film that is said to take place on a grand scale and like previous Rajamouli movies, the characters are expected to be rooted in Indian culture and emphasize a mythological factor.

As per speculations, the character Mahesh Babu is set to portray is said to be made on the basis of Lord Hanuman from the Hindu mythology and his characterization will be similar. Moreover, it is also said that Indonesian actress Chelsea Islan is being roped into playing a crucial role in the film with many more talents set to join.

Though this information has been doing the rounds, the same has not been officially confirmed by the makers themselves.

Mahesh Babu’s work front

Mahesh Babu was last seen this year with the Trivikram Srinivas film Guntur Kaaram which marked his third collaboration with the director after films like Atahdu and Khaleja.

The film revolves around the story of a person from Guntur called Venkata Ramana who was deserted by his now-minster mother when he was a child.

Unable to fathom why his mother left him and what made her desert him, Ramana and his mother’s relationship is in huge turmoil which is also used by villainous people surrounding them. The film explores how Ramana reconnects with his mother and understands why she left him.

The film also had an ensemble cast of actors including Ramya Krishnan, Sreeleela, Meenakshii Chaudhary, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, and many more in key roles. The film’s music was composed by S Thaman with Manoj Paramahamsa and PS Vinod handling the cinematography.

